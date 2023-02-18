CenterBook Partners LP Sells 5,827 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 141,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 111,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

