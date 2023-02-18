Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.95. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

