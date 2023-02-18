Chain Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $316.65 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00422374 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.65 or 0.27978795 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

