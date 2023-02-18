Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.52.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.