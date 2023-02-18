Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.97. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 16,260 shares traded.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$134.73 million and a PE ratio of -21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 19.35 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

