Chiliz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.99 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $940.73 million and $75.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00424089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,934.06 or 0.28092453 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,503,543 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

