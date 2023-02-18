Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $926.86 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $926.86 million and approximately $70.31 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

