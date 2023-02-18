China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

