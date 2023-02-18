Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

