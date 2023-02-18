Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.45.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.