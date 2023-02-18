Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, January 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
Chuy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.84 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.
Institutional Trading of Chuy’s
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.