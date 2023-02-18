Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, January 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.84 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

