CIBC Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$99.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$117.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.67.

Premium Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$98.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.00.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

