Cipher Capital LP Acquires 30,316 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,678 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,682,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

