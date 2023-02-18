Cipher Capital LP Buys 5,195 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

