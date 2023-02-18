Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNVR opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

