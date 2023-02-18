Cipher Capital LP Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.36 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

