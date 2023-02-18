Cipher Capital LP Has $753,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 1,264.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

NYSE TREX opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $92.93.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

