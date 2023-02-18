Cipher Capital LP Invests $728,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Driven Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

DRVN stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -205.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands Company Profile

DRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.