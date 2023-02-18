Cipher Capital LP Invests $828,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock worth $431,086 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.