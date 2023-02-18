Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 478,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

