Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

FFIV opened at $146.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $217.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

