Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 437,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 401,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 453,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 309,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

