Cipher Capital LP Takes $1.09 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in CDW by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CDW by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $213.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.