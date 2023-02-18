Cipher Capital LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Western Union by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WU opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

