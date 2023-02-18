Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

