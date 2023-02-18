Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

