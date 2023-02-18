Citigroup Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $195.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

