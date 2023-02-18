Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.