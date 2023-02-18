Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 15.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

