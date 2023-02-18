Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.
In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
