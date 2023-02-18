Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CMTG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 187.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after buying an additional 812,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,026,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 603,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

