ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.78. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 42,380 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

