Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 204,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,952. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $615.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several research firms have issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.