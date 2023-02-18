CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

