Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Cochlear Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27.
Cochlear Company Profile
