Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

