Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $65.02 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.01293211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013671 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036412 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.01632337 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.