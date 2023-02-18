Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 101,932 shares of company stock worth $4,475,477 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

