Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,693.49 or 0.06884402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $8.27 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

