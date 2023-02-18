Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of CL opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

