Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

