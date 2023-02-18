Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Shares of CI opened at $301.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.86 and its 200-day moving average is $304.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

