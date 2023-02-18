Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.16% of Central Securities worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CET. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 78.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O'neill acquired 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,611,302.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,788 shares of company stock worth $127,361. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Central Securities Price Performance

About Central Securities

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $35.70 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

