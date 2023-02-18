Colonial Trust Advisors Has $232,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $14,540,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,407,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 435,892 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 475,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.5% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Price Performance

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.