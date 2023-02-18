Colonial Trust Advisors Has $895,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 421,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $238.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

