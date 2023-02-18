Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

