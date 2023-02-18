Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $198,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $257.47 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

