Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $101.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

