Colonial Trust Advisors Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.