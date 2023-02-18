Colonial Trust Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,505,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,054,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,276,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,989,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

