Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Comerica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,974. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $97.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

